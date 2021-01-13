Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Explains Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Invest in Real Estate
Thinking of Diversifying Your Investment Portfolio? Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Explains Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Invest in Real EstateNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are looking to diversify your investment portfolio or invest in your future, you may be trying to figure out what a good investment for you is. Real estate can be an excellent investment for several reasons, including having a tangible good for your money. Real estate can be less volatile from day to day than the stock market or other investments. Travis White, Newport Beach Realtor, says that now is an even better time than usual to invest in real estate. Here are a few of the key reasons why.
Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Explains Rent Prices Are High
Travis White, Newport Beach Realtor, says that now is the perfect time to invest in real estate because rental home prices are booming. In many markets, the cost to rent a home is equal to or higher than monthly mortgage prices. This means that you can save money and invest in your future by buying if you are renting. If you are looking to invest money, real estate is also a great choice because you can buy a rental home, rent it out, and have someone else basically pay the mortgage. This makes real estate a wise investment for many.
Travis White Newport Beach Realtor States That Mortgage Rates Are Low
Travis White, Newport Beach Realtor, states that now is the perfect time to invest in real estate because mortgage rates are at historic lows. This means you can borrow the money from the bank affordably. Interest rates will not stay low forever, so it is wise to take advantage of these record lows and buy before the rates start to creep up.
Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Says That Deals Are To Be Found Right Now
Travis White, Newport Beach Realtor, explains that the final reason why now is the perfect time to invest in real estate is that there are deals to be found. COVID-19 has caused people to lose their jobs, close their businesses, and/or move to other parts of the country. This means people are looking to sell their homes quickly. If you take the time to look, you can find deals on real estate now, helping you to make a smart investment with your money.
Travis White, Newport Beach Realtor, wants to help you understand why now is the perfect time to invest in real estate. Thanks to high rent prices, low mortgage rates, and good deals to be found, you are sure to find a great deal on a home and be able to rent it out to cover the mortgage on the place. Find a professional real estate agent to help you find the right investment pieces for you.
Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Recommends Investing in Real Estate to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here