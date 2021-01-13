Right To Play International welcomes Susan McIsaac as new CEO

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right To Play International is delighted to welcome Susan McIsaac as its new CEO. The accomplished nonprofit leader steps into the CEO position at the 20-year-old INGO as it strives to keep children safe and healthy, learning, and mentally strong in the face of COVID-19, reaching a record 12 million children through remote and in-person methods last year.

“I am deeply honoured to be able to serve Right To Play and the children and communities we work with in this new role,” said Ms. McIsaac. “COVID-19 has cut children off from their education, their support networks and, in many cases, from their hopes and dreams. And the pandemic threatens to roll back important gains that have been made on increasing access to education, gender equality, and child protection. But children are resilient and, with the right support, they will recover, overcome these challenges, and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities. I am committed to ensuring that we can continue to protect, educate, and empower children in the 15 countries where we work. And I’m looking forward to seeking out opportunities to reach even more children in the years to come.”

Ms. McIsaac is a respected leader with more than 25 years’ experience in the charitable sector, notably as President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Toronto, one of Canada’s largest charities. In that role, she and her team mobilized people and resources to address many of the region’s most pressing challenges, including income inequality, housing, precarious employment, and youth success.

Ms. McIsaac joined Right To Play as Chief Philanthropy Officer in June 2019 to lead the organization’s global revenue-generation activities. In her new role, Ms. McIsaac will drive forward Right To Play’s ambitious new strategic plan, and ensure that the organization can continue to support millions of children each year in Africa, Asia, Canada, and the Middle East to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, prevent disease, and heal from war and abuse.

In 2021, Right To Play will roll out My Education, My Future, a new program funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada and implemented in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council that will give displaced children in Tanzania and Burundi educational opportunities, with a special focus on girls and children with disabilities. The organization will also roll out a new national program in Ghana called Partners in Play, in partnership with the LEGO Foundation and Ghana’s Ministry of Education. The program will train 75,000 teachers in play-based learning approaches, reaching 3 million children across the country. Right To Play will also build on its 2020 successes using television, radio, and digital tools to reach children at home with engaging play-based lessons that build their brains and improve educational outcomes.

Ms. McIsaac assumes leadership from Dr. Kevin Frey, who is leaving Right To Play after five years to head up Generation Unlimited, a multi-sectoral partnership established in 2018 and hosted by UNICEF, whose mission is to meet the urgent need for expanded education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities for the 1.8 billion youth around the world.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have within our organization a world-class CEO with a proven track record and real passion for what we do,” said Right To Play International Board Chair Dag Skattum. “Susan’s commitment to Right To Play’s mission, vision, and staff, and her deep engagement with the strategic direction of the organization perfectly position her to guide Right To Play through these challenging times, and to launch our ambitious strategic plan and ensure the organization can build on the incredible momentum it achieved under Dr. Frey’s leadership.”

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity through the power of play. We reached 12 million children around the world last year in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth to help them stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, prevent disease, and heal from war and abuse. For more information, visit www.righttoplay.com

