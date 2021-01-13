Hoyer Floor Remarks Ahead of House Impeachment Vote

Click here to watch the video.

“There are consequences to actions, and the actions of the President of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States.”

“Representative [Liz] Cheney from Wyoming, a conservative Republican, said this: ‘the President of the United States summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack... There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.’ This is not, as Liz Cheney said, just some action. She characterized it as the biggest betrayal of any President of the United States in our history.”

“[Representative] John Katko, who is the Ranking Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, says this: ‘to allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequences is a direct threat to the future of democracy.’”

“[Representative Adam] Kinzinger said this: ‘if these actions… are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense? There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath and incited this insurrection.’”

“I have been here some time... I served with Ronald Reagan, with George H.W. Bush, and with George Bush. I have respect for all of those Presidents. They cared about our country. They honored our Constitution, and they executed the duties of the office consistent with the Constitution and laws of our country. That is not true of this President. Therefore, he ought to be removed. And we have that opportunity to do so. Is there little time left? Yes. But it is never too late to do the right thing.”