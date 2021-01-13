Governor Abbott Announces Brenham Designated As Music Friendly Community

January 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Brenham, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams presented the Music Friendly Community designation to Brenham Mayor Milton Y. Tate, Jr. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 during a virtual certification ceremony in partnership with Visit Brenham.

"In 2019, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As our economy rebounds, Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Brenham grow their local economy."

“Brenham is honored to be in the company of the other great cities that have been designated Music Friendly by the Texas Music Office,” said Brenham Mayor Milton Tate. “Music has been part of Texas history since before the signing of the Declaration of Independence from Mexico, just down the road from us at Washington on the Brazos. We’re excited to add another important date to the historical timeline for our community.”

Brenham joins 20 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison and Arlington. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Houston, Dallas, Dripping Springs, and El Paso.

The virtual Music Friendly Community certification ceremony is available to view online: https://visitbrenhamtexas.com/about/texas-music-friendly/

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities