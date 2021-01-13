TOM ELLIOTT, THE ENERGETIC CO-FOUNDER & CMO OF 23Vitals, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

The early reviews of 23Vitals have been amazing. People absolutely love this product. Tom is an inspiration and his passion in helping people really shines through” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Elliott , the dynamic Co-founder & CMO of 23Vitals , has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series. Tom Elliott, Co-founder & CMO of 23Vitals, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Tom Elliott discusses new initiatives at 23Vitals, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Tom Elliott joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Tom Elliott says, “Every ingredient in 23Vitals has been specifically chosen and appropriately dosed to help the people out there who recognize they've got work to do. We have created an all-in-one fuel for an unstoppable immune systems.’ Mr. Elliott continues, “We have developed 23Vitals for those who want more out of life and have to show up every day!”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Tom Elliott was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of this nutritional product. Tom Elliott is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how 23Vitals has is forging a new path for nutritional supplements and products.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

