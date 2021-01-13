Senator Brewster Begins Another Term in Pa Senate

Takes oath of office today in Harrisburg ceremony

Harrisburg – January 13, 2021 – State Senator Jim Brewster (D) was sworn in today for another term in the Pennsylvania State Senate, serving constituents in portions of Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens in the 38 communities that are a part of the 45th District,” Brewster said. “I will continue to pursue a broad agenda that is focused on families.

“My legislative proposals include measures to promote job creation, economic development, tax relief, education support and safety, and help for those who are in need.”

The lawmaker has also proposed plans to help small businesses and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to institute a responsible energy extraction tax on Marcellus Shale drillers and to use the revenue to fund education and environmental protection. He is also the prime sponsor of a package of bills to reform the legislature and make it more transparent, including eliminating per diems, state vehicles, and a gift ban.

Brewster was first elected to the Senate in a special election in 2010. He was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Brewster said there are great challenges ahead for lawmakers this session. A budget deficit and the continuing challenges from the pandemic, he said. Even amid these substantive and difficult issues, he said that there was an opportunity to address issues involving local government.

“As the former mayor of McKeesport, I know the difficulties that economically-stressed communities face,” Brewster said. “Lawmakers in Harrisburg also need to focus on addressing the problems of small cities and struggling communities across Pennsylvania.”

