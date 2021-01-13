Have Gavel, Will Travel: Civic education committee offers presentations from no-tech to virtual

13 January 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After months of adapting to virtual platforms – from court proceedings to civic education presentations – Missouri judges now have presentations at their disposal designed to help boost the public’s understanding of the judicial system even when little or no technology is available.

“For those speaking engagements in which time, technology or the subject matter are better suited for more traditional, all-verbal discussions, these ‘low-tech’ presentations provide an efficient, concise and informative understanding of the vital functions and roles served by judges and the courts,” Judge Jason R. Brown, a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County) and chair of the civic education committee, said.

The four new presentations focus on the purposes of our courts, the judge’s role in the courtroom, limits on judicial power and methods of selecting judges. While each can be delivered either in person or using a virtual platform, these four presentations are designed as a dialogue with the audience, without the full slide shows accompanying most other presentations.

Through the civic education committee’s “Have Gavel, Will Travel” program, nearly 20 free, interactive presentations are available for Missouri judges to give to student or civic groups. The presentations are free, interactive and can be adapted to give for any audience. Traveling judges are available to visit elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities; libraries, community and professional organizations; service clubs; senior citizen centers and residential facilities; neighborhood groups; and faith communities. Given COVID-19 concerns, judges also are available to make presentations virtually, using a platform of the audience’s choosing.

Teachers and others can find more information about presentation topics from the committee’s Discover Missouri Courts website. To schedule a judicial speaker and presentation, select a presentation from https://www.courts.mo.gov/CivicEducation/presentations/ and click on the “Request this Presentation” link.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

