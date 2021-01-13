KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES NEWEST PERSONAL WEARABLE BIO-AEROSOL REAL-TIME SENSOR TO PROTECT PUBLIC DURING PANDEMIC

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of the first of its kind personal smart sensor, optimized for detection of micro bio-aerosols and air quality. Bio-aerosols are airborne particles that are living (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that may originate from living organisms. The health effects of bio-aerosols, including infectious diseases, acute toxic effects, allergies, and cancer coupled with the threat of bioterrorism and SARS and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, have led to increased awareness on the importance of bio-aerosols.

This revolutionary product was developed and is manufactured by Israeli hi-tech startup, Canario LTD and is exclusively marketed in North America by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The CANARIO™ sensor is a wearable, portable device that continuously monitors the air users' quality in real-time utilizing an advanced laser sensor with sophisticated embedded artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to perform automatic machine learning and self-calibration. This unique technology allows the CANARIO™ to detect a single particle measurement of atmospheric bacteria, molds, pollen, and other micro bio-aerosols as small as 0.3 micrometers (which is an equivalent size of about two Covid virus particles).

The compact, patent-pending CANARIO ™ can be securely attached to the user's bag or belt or uniform and can be taken anywhere and constantly monitors dangerous micro bio-aerosol contamination in the surrounding air within about 10 feet. The Sensor connects via Bluetooth to the user-friendly CANARIO app to provide users with quality of air, bio-aerosol contamination alerts, as well as tracking user’s social distancing. In addition to monitoring the air quality, the CANARIO™ also includes a micro UV sensor for monitoring dangerous Ultraviolet radiation indoors and outdoors.

The app constantly records and accumulates the data providing users with Air Quality alerts around the user. Suppose the air quality and amount of potentially dangerous and infectious bio-aerosol gets above a certain recommended safe threshold, the device will vibrate while the user immediately receives an alert into the user's smartphone.

The CANARIO™ is designed to be used by individual users as well as in corporate or office environments allowing management to monitor social distancing at work. Built-in range sensor brings precision to social-distance monitoring and contact tracing. Safeguarding social distancing is one missing link for employees in the COVID-19 age. CANARIO™ range sensors can measure the distance between workers with very high accuracy and alert those within minimum recommended distance limits.

As the world suffers the impact of COVID-19, USA businesses and governments also are seeking ways to safely reopen state and local economies to try to minimize the financial impact of the virus. Many people are returning to their work. However, with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks and the threat of a next wave still feared, CDC recommends continuing to maintain social distancing and contact tracing as an essential part of the corporate plans for the safe reopening of businesses and other facilities.

In many workplaces where employees need to be mobile to conduct their activities, maintaining a safe social distance and monitoring amounts of potentially infectious micro bio-aerosol becomes an issue because the proximity between workers is constantly, dynamically changing. CANARIO™ personal sensors worn individually by all the workers will track and log data regarding which individuals have come in contact with each other. This data is extremely useful when a workplace outbreak occurs to inform people that they have been in close proximity to a person who has subsequently been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 or other infectious diseases. The Sensor's backend platform will be capturing and sharing data about the employees being monitored without infringing with their privacy.

To minimize the risk of COVID-19 and the workplace disruptions caused by workplace outbreaks, employers may be advised to enforce workplace social distancing and introduce device based contact tracing. The small size and low power consumption of CANARIO™ sensors and its integrated app will make it possible for employers to provide a technologically advanced solution that combines proximity monitoring with data logging, network interfacing, contact tracing, and dashboard analysis, becoming necessary for safer workplace interactions.

Recently published data from Acumen Research and Consulting indicated that the global biochemical sensor market is expected to reach a market value of around $67 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% in terms of revenue during the period 2019 - 2026.

“The arrival of CANARIO™ to the North American markets marks the beginning of a new era for our Company and we’re thrilled to partner with Kronos and to introduce our impressive newly designed personal sensor to Kronos customers,” said Itzik Baabur, Canario’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We have pushed the boundaries to deliver incredible technological advancements, AI, and developed first of its kind in the world personal air pollution, infectious bio-aerosol and UV radiation monitoring system. Available in two versions: consumers and B2B -CANARIO™ sensors are well designed and durable, and for the first time ever-makes it easier for consumers to stay safe and to fit their lifestyle.”

“Innovations we bring to our customers are truly impressive. Being able to ‘sense’ the air quality around you… this has never been done before." -commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos’ President. “Canario’s team is amazing. We are looking forward to increased cooperation as we utilize Canario’s extensive R&D capabilities in Israel.”

The world's first personal micro bio-aerosol CANARIO™ sensors are available for purchase by individuals and companies immediately. The introductory retail price is $179.99. The product comes with USB-C Cable, carabiner clip, Quick Start Guide.

For more information, please review this video: https://youtu.be/8QecrVluvdY

About Canario LTD

Canario is an Israeli start-up company that’s focused on improving the health and quality of life for all global citizens, by creating reliable, practical solutions for monitoring the air that we breathe.

Working closely with leading engineers and virologists, Canario developed a revolutionary personal digital electronic nose “Canario” that scans the air 24/7, monitoring the environment and alerting to possible risks.

The company is led by Dovik and his team that has been dedicated to the R&D effort for the last 2 years. "Canario" is first of a kind personal air monitoring device that can monitor and alert on poor air quality, excessive exposure to UV sun radiation and the presence of aerosol droplets that can transmit viruses and other organic pathogens.

Over the past year, the company has joined the global effort to stop the Covid pandemic and has developed the Canario2B platform. The Platform is an air monitoring and proximity-tracking solution that enables organizations to perform efficient trace tracking and isolate only relevant employees thus saving huge costs in managing trace tracking and reducing the isolation of employees.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

