Kids in the Game Earns Recognition in 2021 Real Leaders Impact Awards

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids in the Game, a purpose driven, sports-based youth development leader, announced that is has been named to the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies List for 2021.

Since 2010, Real Leaders has been the premier source for recognizing organizations that are making a positive social or environmental impact. Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2021 “Top Impact Companies” from around the world.

“We feel honored to have been chosen through a rigorous selection process,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of Kids in the Game. “Our long term focus on providing quality sport and creative play programs for all kids in New York City, regardless what neighborhood they are growing up in has been a huge part of achieving this award."

“Kids in the Game among other top impact companies prove that businesses can thrive by being a force for good," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “They are the Real Leaders of the New Economy,” added Van Ness.

Overall, Kids in the Game ranked #97 in the 2021 list of 150 companies, which includes leading sustainable brands such as Tesla, Beyond Meat, Patagonia, and 146 other well-respected impact brands across various sizes and industries. The full 2021 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list is available at www.real-leaders.com/impact-awards-2021/. A special ceremony to honor the winners will be held on January 27, 2021.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the world’s first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development).

Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future.

ABOUT KIDS IN THE GAME

Kids in the Game is a sports-based youth development organization offering school programs, summer camps, and sports programs to New York City’s youth. Our mission is to provide positive experiences and opportunity through sports and creative play. We exist to encourage active lifestyles and character-building, in order to develop the integrity of a generation. Visit kidsinthegame.com for more information. Follow Kids in the Game on Twitter and LinkedIn at @KidsintheGameNY.

