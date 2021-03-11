Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer-Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Gets Compensated-It Might Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in gets compensated---if they had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. ” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Mississippi gets compensated---if prior to 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. People who had heavy exposure to asbestos have a five times greater chance of developing lung cancer later in their life. Erik karst is one of the nation's most skilled asbestos exposure attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with lung cancer caused by asbestos and mesothelioma for decades. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Mississippi and you had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1960s or 1970s please take financial compensation seriously and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Possible financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.