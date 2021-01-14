Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dimeracks Donates $1,800 To The Homeless

New OnlyFans Millionaire Gives Back

NEW YORK, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSICIZLIFE.COM is excited to share Dimeracks amazing story. The social media influencer recently made her first millionaire dollars utilizing Only Fans, a popular subscription based app.

COVID-19 has a major effect on the economy, leaving 12.6 million U.S Citizens unemployed. Dimeracks believes giving back is her responsibility as an influencer and new millionaire. She has since donated over $​18,000 to homeless citizens, single mothers and children.

Dimeracks plans to continuously give back to the community and has new innovative ideas that will help her do so.

“My plan for 2021 is to get more people involved with the community. I am also working on a Food Truck that will bring food to the homeless and people in need.”

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/dimeraxks?igs



ABout MUSICIZLIFE.COM

MUSICIZLIFE.COM helps artists get a better understanding of exactly which direction to go to gain more exposure by setting up one-on-one meetings behind closed doors with record label executives this includes verbal credible feedback in a closed studio setting. marketing branding

