State Auditor Julie Blaha releases the 2021 City and Town Accounting System (CTAS) Update - January 13, 2021

For Immediate Release January 13 ,2021

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha has released the 2021 update for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS). “We listened to CTAS users across the state and as a result, this update is packed with new features and fixes,” said Auditor Blaha.

“I want to thank our local government partners, including the Minnesota Association of Townships, who tested and provided feedback on the update,” Blaha continued.

“This program is designed to assist small local governments in maintaining their financial records and facilitating reporting to our Office,” Auditor Blaha added. “CTAS is a great example of what can be done when State and local governments work together.”

Each year, the Office of the State Auditor releases a CTAS update based on input from local governments to improve the program and stay current with changes in laws and regulations. This year, the CTAS 2021 version includes a number of fixes and feature requests. CTAS 2021 includes updates in the Accounting, Payroll, Indebtedness, Investment, Reports and Administrative Modules.

CTAS 2021 highlights include: