State Auditor Julie Blaha releases the 2021 City and Town Accounting System (CTAS) Update - January 13, 2021
For Immediate Release January 13 ,2021
Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494
Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha has released the 2021 update for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS). “We listened to CTAS users across the state and as a result, this update is packed with new features and fixes,” said Auditor Blaha.
“I want to thank our local government partners, including the Minnesota Association of Townships, who tested and provided feedback on the update,” Blaha continued.
“This program is designed to assist small local governments in maintaining their financial records and facilitating reporting to our Office,” Auditor Blaha added. “CTAS is a great example of what can be done when State and local governments work together.”
Each year, the Office of the State Auditor releases a CTAS update based on input from local governments to improve the program and stay current with changes in laws and regulations. This year, the CTAS 2021 version includes a number of fixes and feature requests. CTAS 2021 includes updates in the Accounting, Payroll, Indebtedness, Investment, Reports and Administrative Modules.
CTAS 2021 highlights include:
- Updated the Unemployment report when payroll date is the first of the month
- Updated the calculation for Schedule 5 Cash Flows from Capital and Related Financing Activities
- Added subtotals to Statement of Orders Issued Report (Schedule 9)
Coming in CTAS 2022 will be updates to the Internal Revenue Service 1099 Forms. It will include the ability to print 1099 information to the 1099-MISC (Miscellaneous Income) and 1099-NEC (Nonemployee Compensation) Forms. CTAS 2021 currently allows entities to view the 1099 reports and transfer the information to the form.
The Office of the State Auditor collaborated with representatives of small cities and townships to develop and distribute CTAS. The OSA’s website has a CTAS webpage containing numerous resources and information. Please refer to our website for CTAS information.
To view the CTAS webpage, go to: https://www.auditor.state.mn.us/default.aspx?page=ctas
The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.