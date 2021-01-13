Quadrant Biosciences and SUNY Upstate Receive MedTech "Project of the Year" Award

Quadrant Biosciences and SUNY Upstate Medical to receive MedTech's 2020 Project of the Year award for the development of the Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences and SUNY Upstate Medical University have been chosen as recipients of MedTech’s 2020 Project of the Year award for the development of the Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test. The award recognizes an initiative that has had a “singular and demonstrable positive impact on public health." The Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test was co-developed by Quadrant and SUNY Upstate and was recently listed as the most sensitive saliva test on the market by the FDA. 1

According to MedTech Executive Director Winthrop Thurlow, the Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test “leapt off the page,” when the organization was considering its annual honors. “It was really the stand-out project of the year,” Thurlow said. “One of the criteria is the project should have a significant impact on the industry in New York or the advancement of healthcare in New York state. When we look at the Upstate/Quadrant partnership we really saw that as a significant advancement over the last year in the delivery of healthcare. And it clearly won’t be limited to the residents of New York state, it has worldwide potential.”

MedTech, a state-wide trade association based in New York, is made of more than 100 pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology companies, their suppliers and services providers, and research universities.

“We are honored to share this prestigious award with our SUNY Upstate partners,” said Richard Uhlig, Quadrant Founder, and CEO. “The development of the Clarifi COVID-19 test has been a great example of our ability to nimbly apply our growing expertise in RNA analysis to an urgent healthcare need and expeditiously muster the resources to develop a solution. The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on health and welfare worldwide, so it is extremely gratifying for us to take the expertise we have gained working on RNA diagnostic tests for other health conditions, such as autism spectrum disorder and concussion, and apply that expertise to the development of this critically important test."

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.



1 https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data