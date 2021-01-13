Adapting to the new normal, Karma Shala Yoga brings their community online

Quebec Company creates an immersive and unique online world for yoga clients

/EIN News/ -- MONT TREMBLANT, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This time last year Karma Shala Online did not exist. When the pandemic hit Canada, this popular bilingual Quebec yoga studio moved quickly to adapt. The goal was to create an unrivaled online experience, “After having to stop our classes in March we were shocked. But soon got right back to work, adapting to our reality, and creating the best online yoga experience possible,” said Melisande Turpin, co-owner of Karma Shala Yoga.



“Online yoga is certainly not new, but we asked ourselves and clients what could we do to make the experience fresh, unique and exciting. We wanted the online experience to mirror what happens at the studio,” said Ms. Turpin.

Karma Shala Online launched in September. It offers the usual elements, such as on demand and live classes, while incorporating unique components like interactive live events and question and answer sessions. “It was imperative we create a platform that allowed clients to interact with us and with each other.”

As the pandemic continued, Karma Shala Yoga recognized it was increasingly important to provide live and interactive content. “I am so pleased with the quality we have achieved in our live classes, it feels like the teacher is right in your living room. In addition to live events and live Q&A sessions, we continue to broadcast live classes daily. As everyone does their part and stays home, it is so important for our clients to maintain their yoga practice and to engage within their community.”

Karma Shala Yoga is an example of a company adapting to the new reality. They are providing an online experience clients enjoy from the comfort of their homes. To experience it for yourself, go to online.karmashala.ca.



Karma Shala Yoga Inc: https://www.karmashala.ca/ is a yoga studio and online yoga experience based in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. The company was founded in 2015 and has since become one of the leading studios in the province, hosting thousands of Canadian and international clients each year. The online component, Karma Shala Online, launched in September of 2020, https://online.karmashala.ca/

Melisande Turpin

Karma Shala Yoga Inc.

819-635-4611

mel@karmashala.ca