CLE Companion Plans to Partner with Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists, Starting with 3 eDiscovery Courses
By exploring a partnership with CLE Companion, ACEDS hopes to expand the value of its membership, giving professionals another great reason to belong to ACEDS.
In CLE Companion, we have found the perfect partner that has the flexibility in the future to create a custom offering that meets the needs of our organization and our members.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLE Companion, a fully accredited and virtual continuing legal education provider, announced today that it is partnering with the Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS).
— Mike Quartararo, President of ACEDS
Reflecting that intention, CLE Companion also announced a compelling slate of eDiscovery courses.
The three ACEDS courses, which focus on hot topics in eDiscovery, are:
- "Risks and Responsibilities: Ethics in eDiscovery”
- Premiering “Now What? Cross-Border and International Discovery Post Schrems II”
ACEDS is the world’s leading educational organization specializing in training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related legal disciplines. ACEDS provides training, certification and professional development courses to law firms, corporate legal departments, service providers, the government, and institutions of higher learning.
ACEDS is also a professional member association with 2500 active members who gather and network in 26 chapters formed in major U.S. cities, Canada, Ireland, the U.K., Benelux, and South Africa. Since 2010, ACEDS has offered the legal community the only psychometrically sound e-discovery certification exam. Qualified candidates who pass the rigorous examination earn the right to use the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS™) credential.
“The ability to make CLE a convenient option for our members is a very exciting opportunity,” said Mike Quartararo, President of ACEDS, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. “In CLE Companion, we have found the perfect partner that has the flexibility in the future to create a custom offering that meets the needs of our organization and our members.”
Kristin Davidson, the CEO and founder of CLE Companion, recognized early on that the pandemic was going to change the way legal professionals consume CLE, after it became problematic for them to travel and attend in-person conferences.
“We have experienced tremendous growth as legal associations have looked for alternative ways to help their members satisfy their CLE requirement,” said Davidson, noting the recent partnership CLE Companion announced with the SBPA as an example.
About CLE Companion
CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative CLE platform in the industry. CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice areas. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
