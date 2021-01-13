Subaru Fan Alexander Rekeda Revisits Manufacturer’s 2021 New Model Showcase
Automotive enthusiast Alexander Rekeda takes an expert look at Subaru's recently showcased 2021 model lineup.HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed for their iconic boxer engines, 4x4 drivetrains, and turbocharged variants such as the WRX, Japanese automaker Subaru's vehicle lineup is now more extensive than ever. With a number of new and refreshed models recently showcased by the brand ahead of the 2021 model year, automotive enthusiast and Subaru aficionado Alexander Rekeda provide a closer look at what's in store.
"Subaru's lineup for 2021 is stronger than ever," says off-roading fan Alexander Rekeda, commenting from his home in Hoboken, New Jersey.
With a growing stable of all-wheel-drive vehicles including the Subaru Impreza, Outback, Forester, Legacy, and Crosstrek all now available to order—plus the currently out-of-production rear-wheel-drive BRZ sports car set to return imminently in second-generation form—2021 looks set to be a strong year for the Japanese automaker, according to Alexander Rekeda.
Subaru has recently showcased a total of eight 2021 models, Alexander Rekeda reports. "Across the range, there are numerous changes, improvements, and new features," he explains, "as well as some modest price increases."
The 2021 Subaru Forester, for example, Alexander Rekeda says, welcomes additional standard features and improved visibility. The 2021 Outback, meanwhile, which received a complete remodel last year, also welcomes new features, trim levels, and responsive LED headlights heading into next year, the enthusiast states.
Alexander Rekeda is a lifelong automotive enthusiast and a particular fan of Japanese carmaker Subaru. Passionate about off-roading, Alexander is also involved with the Subaru Fan Club, home to thousands of fellow members similarly passionate about the East Asian transportation conglomerate's growing range of vehicles.
Elsewhere, Alexander Rekeda reports that, for the 2021 model year, and as recently showcased by the carmaker, Subaru's newly updated 2021 Crosstrek welcomes a wealth of upgrades. The same is true, he says, of the 2021 Ascent—the largest vehicle ever built by Subaru—now with six new safety features, including lane-centering and lane-keep assistance.
Among Alexander Rekeda's favorite Subaru models are the Legacy, Impreza, and WRX. Both the Impreza and Legacy welcome several small, largely safety-focused tweaks for 2021, he goes on to point out. "Arguably the brand's most iconic model, the Subaru WRX and its STI performance variant again see some minor tweaks, too," further reveals Rekeda, "although there's nothing major, mainly in light of its complete remodel planned for 2022, including an all-new direct-injection turbocharged engine."
Finally, Alexander Rekeda touches briefly on Subaru's sports coupe, the BRZ. "Now out of production in anticipation of a brand-new 2022 BRZ, customers can, however, purchase one of the few 2020 special edition models still currently available," he adds.
