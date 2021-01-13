DestinFlorida.com Annual Travel Story Scholarship
$1000 photography scholarship from Destinflorida.com. One student will receive the reward for a great travel story accompanied by a beautiful photo.DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for additional money towards your college education? We are excited to announce the inaugural DestinFlorida.com Annual Travel Story Scholarship is officially underway. Full-time college students can turn their adventure stories and photos into extra money for books, supplies, or even travel.
Students should pick one to three photos of their favorite adventure, whether it took place in a faraway exotic location or in their own backyard, write an accompanying 500 word (or more) essay, and submit them to scholarship@destinflorida.com before April 30th, 2021. The winning adventure story will be chosen based on a combination of photo quality, essay content, and creativity. After being announced on May 15, 2021, the winning submission will be rewarded $1000 and featured on the Destinflorida.com blog.
Destinflorida.com was built with the adventurer in mind. We offer vacation rentals in Destin Florida and surrounding areas from Ft Walton Beach to Inlet Beach on 30A. We pride ourselves on connecting travelers with hosts but DestinFlorida.com goes far beyond. On DestinFlorida.com you can find your beach lodging, but you can also find your fishing charter, your favorite seafood restaurant, what events are going on during your stay, and even where to shop. We believe travel is about the experience, so we strive to provide the full vacation experience on Destinflorida.com.
