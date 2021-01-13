Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KVH Industries’ CEO & COO/CFO to Speak at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), CEO, Martin Kits van Heyningen, and COO/CFO, Brent Bruun, will be speaking at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021. The presentation, which is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. ET will be simulcast on the Internet and can be accessed via KVH Industries’ investor website, investors.kvh.com. An archive of the presentation will also be available for replay later in the day at the same website address.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. The market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
jconnors@kvh.com


