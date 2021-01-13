INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Bit Digital, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Bit Digital, Inc. (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTBT). The investigation focuses on whether the Company may have misled investors about the company’s bitcoin mining activities.



On Jan. 11, 2021, market analyst J Capital Research issued a scathing report about the company, concluding that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business” “designed to steal funds from investors.” According to J Capital, “[t]he company reported at end Q3 2020 that it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” but that “is simply not possible” and “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.” On this news, Bit Digital’s stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 4, 2021.

