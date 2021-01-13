Fogo de Chão Ramps Up Global Growth With Signed Leases to Open Five New Restaurants Across the United States

Brand’s Continued Innovation Will Feature On-Site Butcher Shop, Dedicated Lounge Space in New Locations

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off the next phase of its global innovation plan, Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover "what's next" at every turn, announced today it has signed five lease agreements to open new locations across the United States. The restaurants will be in White Plains, N.Y.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Burlington, Mass.; Coral Gables, Fla.; and Oak Brook, Ill. All five restaurants are slated to open in 2021.



“We are in a remarkable position at Fogo to be expanding and opening new restaurants, and I applaud the hard work and dedication of our team that has allowed us to have the strategy and capital in place to continue our global growth plans,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “This year has taught us so much and inspired our efforts to grow our business in new ways that best serve our guests. Throughout the coming years, we want to continue to serve as the ultimate destination of discovery – and joy – for guests as they venture out and enjoy an experience together at any of our locations.”

The new locations will bring experiential elements tested in Fogo’s Brazilian locations to the U.S. for the first time, including innovative designs that give a modern touch to the brand’s Southern Brazilian heritage, as well as a standalone butchery. The company’s “next level” design concept, which began in 2019 with a complete remodel of Fogo’s Jardins location in Brazil, includes a lounge and cigar bar – both of which will be included at Fogo’s new flagship location in Coral Gables. Warmth and hospitality known throughout Brazilian culture will be brought to life with rich textures, timeless colors and traditional nods to Fogo’s home country culture. In the Next Level Lounge, guests will be able to relax with a craft cocktail, featuring a premium whiskey and bourbon menu, and purchase hand-rolled cigars.

In The Butchery, Fogo’s dedicated butcher shop first opening in Coral Gables, gaucho chefs will translate 40-plus years of expert butchering, preparation and carving skills from the grill to the butcher table. Guests can enjoy a glass of South American wine and charcuterie in The Butchery as they consult with Fogo’s expert gaucho chefs on the best cut of meat, freshly carved and packaged to grill at home. Bottles of South American wines, artisanal cheeses and other Brazilian-inspired menu items will be available to enjoy around the butcher’s table or for purchase to enjoy at home.

The brand is growing internationally as it reimagines its Bandeirantes restaurant in São Paulo, explores new locations in Brazil and signs a new franchise deal in Mexico for nine locations with an opportunity for further expansion in the trade area. Two of the nine franchise locations in Mexico are slated to open in 2021. Fogo is additionally seeking franchisee partners in select, new international markets. Experienced restaurant operators interested in franchising should contact Andrew Feldmann, President of International, at afeldmann@fogo.com for additional details.

The brand has continuously focused on innovation and enhancement of the guest experience with new menu offerings such as a Porterhouse steak, Wagyu New York Strip, half priced bottles of South American wine and all-day happy hour, as well as the launch of delivery and takeout channels for the first time in the company’s 40-plus year history.

