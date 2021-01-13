Sammons Financial Group Earns Spot on Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Places to Work List

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. The Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the anonymous input of employees who complete a company review about their job, work environment, and employer. Glassdoor is the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.



“Our core values are the foundation of our healthy, high-performing culture at Sammons Financial Group,” said Anne Cooper, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Sammons Financial Group. “We’ve long known that our company culture is something special and recognize it is built over time. We are humbled to see that our employees agree and understand the importance we place in being a great place to work.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily share insights and opinions about their work environments through a company review. This input is designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company.

“We’re honored to once again make Glassdoor’s prestigious list,” said Esfand Dinshaw, Sammons Financial Group chief executive officer. “This past year has been riddled with unprecedented challenges. Despite the uncertainty life presented, our employees found new and innovative ways to cope and connect. Each continued to deliver great results and this award is a testament to their tenacity.”

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, an employee rates overall company satisfaction and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work/life balance. In addition, employees describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any negative perspectives.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, “large employers” are required to receive at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes. Those attributes include: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook. Each is taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews. The complete award methodology can be found here.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carlson

Manager, External Communications

Sammons Financial Group

hcarlson@sfgmembers.com

(515) 221-7426