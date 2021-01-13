Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Board of Trustees Appoints Ginger Hardage as Board Chair and Announces New Members

New RMHC Board representatives include Nicole Enearu and Michael L. Thompson

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), a global non-profit that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families, announces the appointment of Ginger Hardage as the new global Chair of the Board of Trustees and welcomes Michael L. Thompson and Nicole Enearu to serve as members of the Board.

Throughout the world, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together and close to the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. With over 260 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile program.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the appointment of Ginger and addition of Nicole and Michael to our Board of Trustees,” said Kelly Dolan, President and CEO, RMHC. “Their tremendous professional backgrounds, superb leadership and passion for strengthening our communities will bring important perspective and depth to our Board.”

For the past 10 years, Ginger Hardage has been a valued member of the RMHC Board of Trustees, lending her expertise and guidance in support the organization’s mission. In addition to her work with RMHC, Hardage founded Unstoppable Cultures, a company designed to help organizations create and sustain cultures of enduring greatness, after an illustrious 25-year career at Southwest Airlines. As the Senior Vice President of Culture and Communications, she was integral to the development and success of Southwest’s legendary culture and organizational communications enterprise. Hardage earned her B.A. in advertising/public relations from Texas Tech University and was inducted into the Public Relations Hall of Fame.

“The tremendous impact Ronald McDonald House Charities has on families all over the world is truly inspiring,” said Hardage. “I am honored to serve as Board Chair and look forward to supporting the RMHC vision of a world where all children have access to medical care, and their families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care.”

In addition to the appointment of Ginger Hardage, RMHC welcomes Nicole Enearu and Michael L. Thompson to the Board of Trustees.

Nicole Enearu is a successful McDonald’s Owner/Operator with 18 restaurants in California. Over the years, Nicole has contributed significantly to the McDonald’s system by taking on leadership positions at the Regional, Division and National level, receiving several awards and accolades for her contributions. Additionally, Nicole is a long-time advocate and supporter of the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House and she has been recognized by numerous community service organizations for her philanthropic efforts.

Michael L. Thompson is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Fair Oaks Foods, a Wisconsin-based supplier of meat and poultry products for several of the world’s leading food industry brands, including McDonald’s. Before acquiring the majority interest of Fair Oaks in 2003, he spent nearly twenty years within the McDonald’s system, where he held various leadership positions in supply chain and operations. Thompson is dedicated to serving his community through a variety of philanthropic commitments, including his devoted support of RMHC over the past 35 years.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

