Former Siemens and Adobe Sales Leader Aubrey Williams Joins MadCap Software as Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced the addition of Aubrey Williams as vice president of sales. Aubrey joins the company from Siemens Corporation where he most recently served as global director of inside sales. He brings more than 20 years of experience in growing sales teams and revenues at leading technology firms, including a decade at Adobe Inc.

Today, more than 20,000 organizations worldwide rely on MadCap Software’s on-premises and cloud-based solutions to create, review and deliver modern self-support websites, training content, learning and development programs, technical documentation, and knowledge management centers.

In 2020, MadCap Software continued to see strong, rapid adoption of its solutions, in particular MadCap Central and the MadCap Authoring and Management System (AMS). This was led by companies increasingly seeing the benefits of a hybrid on-premises and cloud-based solution to optimize collaboration, streamline and maximize content re-use across their organizations, and enhance their content with real data and usage analytics.

As vice president of sales, Aubrey will play a strategic role in building on this success by accelerating global adoption and expanding revenues and margins. Additionally, his experience in leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales initiatives at Siemens and Adobe will be instrumental in building a world-class sales culture that supports customers’ expanding use of MadCap Software’s solutions.

“As we move into our next stage of growth, a top priority is to stay true to our mission of creating a superior experience for both our customers and the dedicated professionals on our team who support them,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “With his knowledge of our industry, passion for the business, and extensive experience in successfully building sales teams, Aubrey will play a central role in helping us to achieve our goals. We are thrilled to have him join the team.”

“For years, I have been impressed by the MadCap Software team’s innovation and commitment to quality software and support,” said Aubrey Williams MadCap Software vice president of sales. “There is also a great culture and sense of camaraderie that I’m excited to be a part of in driving the expansion of our sales and making a direct positive impact to MadCap’s revenue through our customers’ successes.”

About Aubrey Williams

For more than two decades, Aubrey has focused on creating, operating, and growing inside sales teams at leading technology companies. Most recently, as global director of inside sales at Siemens, he created the SaaS subscription renewal program from the ground up, and developed and maintained global processes to support account development, demand development, and inside sales teams. Prior to Siemens, Aubrey was director of inside sales at Sound Technologies where he led the inside sales and warranty sales teams.

Previously, as the inside sales manager – Americas SMB at Adobe Inc., Aubrey led the group’s triple-digit growth in revenues from 2006 to 2015. He also launched a new inside sales team to capitalize on the Americas small and medium business segment, and he transformed the inside sales organization to support Adobe’s Creative Cloud SaaS transition. Before joining Adobe, Aubrey held sales management positions at T-Mobile and Western Wireless.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software, Inc. is a trusted resource for the thousands of companies around the globe that rely on its solutions for single-source multi-channel authoring and publishing, multimedia, and translation management. Whether delivering technical, policy, medical, marketing, business, or human resources content, MadCap’s products are used to create corporate intranets, Help systems, policy and procedure manuals, video tutorials, knowledge bases, eBooks, user guides, and more to any format, including high-end print, online, desktop or mobile. MadCap services include product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at www.madcapsoftware.com.

