OMNIA WELLNESS INC. CONSUMMATES ITS BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH OMNIA WELLNESS CORPORATION

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (OTC: OMWS) announced today the closing of its planned and previously announced business combination with Omnia Wellness Corporation, a privately-held Texas corporation (“Omnia Corp.”), pursuant to a Share Exchange and Reorganization Agreement with the shareholders of Omnia Corp. Following the business combination, the combined company will continue to be known as Omnia Wellness Inc. and trade on the OTCPink Marketplace under the symbol “OMWS.”



As part of the terms of the business combination, 100% of Omnia Corp.’s stockholders exchanged an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares they owned in Omnia Corp. for a like number of newly-issued Omnia Wellness shares, and Omnia Wellness acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Omnia Corp. As of immediately after the business combination, the former shareholders of Omnia Corp. own approximately 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Omnia Wellness. Also, in connection with the business combination, Omnia Wellness appointed three new directors to its Board and new executive officers, and its existing sole director and executive officer resigned from all positions. Details of the business combination, the business, results of operations and management of the combined company and other related matters, can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Omnia Wellness with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2021.

About Omnia Wellness Inc.

Omnia Wellness Inc. is now an innovative developer of a disruptive dry-hydrotherapy technology for massage, fitness and medical applications. Through its subsidiaries Omnia Wellness Corporation and Solajet Financing Company, Omnia Wellness expects to commercialize SolaJet’s Dry-Hydrotherapy technology which provides deep tissue suppression, therapeutic heat and a flushing full-body “wave” combining 3 therapies in 1. Treatments are designed to deliver the similar feeling of an hour-long traditional massage in as little as 15 minutes at an affordable price point for the consumer. In response to Covid-19, the Company is emphasizing its technology as “touchless” therapy.

It is the expectation of Omnia Wellness to create a national chain of “MassageWave® Relaxation and Therapeutic Centers”, with the first a beta MassageWave® Center expected to open in the second quarter of 2021, and “BodyStop® Recovery Zones” which are expected to be made available at fitness clubs.





