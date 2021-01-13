Velano Vascular Named Top Impact Company for 2021 by Real Leaders

/EIN News/ -- Velano recognized for pioneering a more humane standard of care for hospital patients; follows on heels of being named fastest growing medical device company in the U.S. and one of world’s most innovative companies



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular access technology pioneer Velano Vascular was today named a Top Impact Company for 2021 by Real Leaders, the world’s first business and sustainable leadership magazine. Velano was recognized alongside such notable brands as Tesla, Beyond Meat, and Patagonia on the 2021 list for its work making hospital stays more humane and less risky for both patients and practitioners.

Through its family of novel vascular access technologies, including the PIVO™ needle-free blood draw device, Velano has pioneered a transformative new standard of care known as One-Stick Hospitalization. This new approach to blood collection aims to reduce in-patient pain and anxiety, advance practitioner safety, and improve hospital efficiency. Since 2019, hospitals using Velano’s needle-free PIVO™ technologies have avoided over a million unnecessary needle sticks for patients.

This recognition builds on a recent string of accolades for Velano, including being ranked as the fastest growing medical device company in the U.S. for 2020 by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, named one of 2019’s Most Innovative Companies in the World by Fast Company, Best Overall Medical Device Solution in 2018 by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and a Fierce 15 MedTech Company by FierceMedTech in 2017.

With more than one billion inpatient blood draws occurring around the world every year, informing nearly 70% of all medical decisions, the demand for One-Stick Hospitalization is growing. This will only accelerate as standard needle-based blood draws become further complicated by the rising incidence of Difficult Venous Access (DVA) patients due to age, obesity and chronic illness.

“Joining this list of notable companies that are doing well by doing good is an honor and an affirmation of our approach to delivering better care through business,” said Velano Vascular Chief Executive Eric M. Stone. “Our company thrives by making medicine more humane; the mission is the work. Ultimately, we will continue to grow until we are positively impacting every patient on the planet by removing the needle from their hospital stay.”

For more information on Velano or PIVO, please visit https://velanovascular.com .

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the world’s first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development). Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future. Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.

About Velano Vascular

Velano Vascular is a medical device innovator committed to reducing the pain, risk and inefficiencies of traditional blood collection practices while enhancing the clinical domain of vascular access. The company’s revolutionary FDA-approved PIVO device expands the use of peripheral IV lines for frequent, high quality blood draws, aiming to deliver painless, compassionate care for hospital inpatients, a safer practice for caregivers, and a more financially responsible alternative for health systems. More information is available at www.velanovascular.com.

