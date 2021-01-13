Zalat Pizza Doubles Number of Locations in 2020
The cult classic pizza concept based in Dallas started with 5 locations in 2020, and has doubled to 10 locations within a pandemic yearDALLAS, TX, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zalat Pizza, the cult-classic pizza concept based in Dallas, Texas and developed by serial entrepreneur, Khanh Nguyen, has doubled the number of their locations in 2020 alone.
The company started with 5 locations in 2020 and has grown to now 10, with 2 additional signed and executed leases, all within a pandemic year to total 12 locations in the coming months.
Zalat is expanding its footprint within the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and also eyeing markets outside of their home-base. The handcrafted pizza chain opened its 10th unit in Frisco, TX on Monday, November 9, with Flower Mound and Arlington coming soon.
At an early stage of the brand and pre-pandemic, Nguyen saw an opportunity within the delivery and pick-up business model. Starting with its 7th location, the focus has been to develop ghost kitchens for delivery and pick-up only, thus increasing the service area across the Metroplex with a smaller square footage and streamlined operation.
“We had plans to open up our first ghost kitchen prior to the pandemic, but when everything shut down we already had the tools in place to execute a delivery and pick-up only operation,” says Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Zalat Pizza.
Nguyen continues, “As we continue to grow, it’s encouraging to watch our customers see us listening to their feedback to find locations closer to where they live; thus making our high-quality product even more accessible. We’re also seeing all new Zalat fans in new markets such as Addison, Frisco, and soon Flower Mound and Arlington.”
The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2015 and quickly became Dallas’ favorite late-night pizzeria. Zalat team members referred to as “Zealots” serve up only the highest-quality pizza. Everything is scratch made from their dough, to fresh sauce with oven-roast Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat uses 100% beef pepperoni and the most delicious cheese they can get their hands on. In fact, Nguyen pays more for cheese than he does in rent every month!
All pizzas are taste-tested for months before they make it onto the menu. Pizzas are cooked in old school deck ovens to create the perfect balance between crispy and chewy.
Zalat is known for elevating the common pizza into a work of art along with many unique pizza combinations like the Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, Reuben and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have item is their trademarked sauce, Sirancha – a combination of Sriracha and ranch to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!
For more information please visit www.zalatpizza.com or get social with them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/zalatpizza or Instagram @zalatpizza.
