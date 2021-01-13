Kare Announces New Markets As To Help Solve The Covid Labor Crisis
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KARE is launching into two new market as it continues to tackle the labor crisis facing the Post-Acute and Senior Housing Industry.
After a successful launch all throughout Texas, Atlanta, Georgia and Colorado, Kare is thrilled to be expanding into New Jersey and Florida.
“As word spreads about KARE, we have more and more companies reaching out to us asking for help with staffing.” said Bridget Kaselak, COO of KARE. “We are delighted to see the industry embrace KARE and welcome our Heroes into their communities to quickly fill open shifts.”
The KARE team receives requests regularly from communities asking when they will be coming to their city and market, and KARE is very eager to grow. “We are just getting started, and we have some exciting things in the works,” added Kaselak, “And we listen to our customers and partners, as they help determine which areas of the country need us most."
In October 2019, KARE launched as a digital labor marketplace that allows Caregivers and Nurses, called HEROES, to work unfilled shifts at Senior Care and Post-Acute Care communities for a price far less than paying employee overtime or a staffing agency. KARE also allows communities to hire HEROES for full-time employment at no charge to expedite hiring as compared to a traditional interview and screening process.
As the industry was already experiencing a major staffing crisis, 2020 hit us with the Coronavirus pandemic making our staffing challenges much worse, not to mention creating additional challenges and strains on budget dollars. KARE could not have come at a better time.
“Despite the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the United States and the uncertainties of when a vaccine will be more readily available for distribution in 2020, the demand for skilled caregivers and nurses has only grown in our senior communities,” said Charles Turner, CEO of KARE. “Our goal is to be in all major US cities by the end of 2021.”
Charles Turner
