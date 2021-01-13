Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boothbay Regional High School Expands STEAM Education Thanks to Generous Donation

Boothbay Region High School will receive $84,000 in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) equipment thanks to a generous donation from Paul Coulombe through Boothbay Region Education Foundation.

“What is exciting about STEAM education that is allows multiple pathways and cross disciplinary opportunities for students to engage and enjoy learning, while building on their individual strengths and learning styles,” said Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell.

The Boothbay Register recently did an article about the donation where additional details about the donation and STEAM program can be found.

“Thanks to the incredibly generous gift from Paul and Giselaine Coulombe our students will have access to cutting-edge equipment and tools! A STEAM educational program will help to ensure the development of competencies for today’s global workplace. We hope to build and expand programs to include community-based projects and a professional/educational collaborative in the Boothbay Region,” added Campbell.

Information for this article was provided by Boothbay Regional High School as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea, email it to Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.

