Asharami Energy appoints Menkiti as COO to drive enhanced production target

Henry Menkiti, COO, Asharami Energy

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, has appointed Henry Menkiti as its Chief Operating Officer to boost ongoing expansion projects

Joining the Sahara Group is a project I am excited about having worked at different locations across the globe. We have a vision to birth something new in the African upstream sector ”
— Henry Menkiti, COO, Asharami Energy
LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, has appointed Henry Menkiti as its Chief Operating Officer to boost ongoing expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the next few years. Henry's appointment took effect on the 8th December 2020.

Asharami Energy is one of Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) players with a diverse portfolio of nine oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.

Ade Odunsi, Executive Director, Sahara Group, and supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division said Henry’s global expertise of over 30 years would transform business operations at Asharami Energy and position the company for its next phase of “competitive and sustainable growth.”

“Sahara Group is delighted to have Henry join the Sahara Family as we continue to seek innovative ways of bringing energy to life across the entire energy value chain. Henry shares our aspiration of transforming the upstream sector in Africa through investment in technology, human capital and emphasis on sustainability,” Odunsi said.

Menkiti who will oversee Asharami Energy’s Operations, Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Research and Development as well as External Technology Engagement, said he considered the opportunity to work with Asharami as “refreshing and historic”.

“Joining the Sahara Group to oversee the upstream operations is a project I am excited about having worked at different locations across the globe. We have a vision to birth something new in the African upstream sector and the team at Asharami Energy is set to deliver this with a distinctive mark of excellence,” he added.

Prior to joining Sahara, Henry spent 27 years at Schlumberger Limited in a succession of senior leadership positions in Exploration & Production - including Vice President of Schlumberger interpretation services and world-wide Vice President of Schlumberger’s Reservoir Characterization Group. He was also part of the core management team for Schlumberger E&P initiative (SPM). Earlier in his career at Schlumberger, he held various Field & Management positions including Domain Manager at Wireline Headquarters & roles in Seismic Operations.

More recently, he was VP, Business Development for LYTT, an Upstream subsidiary of BP. He has also been involved in Business Consulting across North America, Latin America, Europe and West Africa.

Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
+234 1 279 3811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Asharami Energy appoints Menkiti as COO to drive enhanced production target

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
+234 1 279 3811
Company/Organization
Sahara Group
7A OLUWA ROAD, IKOYI
LAGOS, 2341
Nigeria
+234 1 279 3811
Visit Newsroom
About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets.Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit.Sahara Group is a member of the World Economic Forum - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) where it collaborates with other leading global stakeholders to steer the course of transparency and integrity in international business practices. Sahara is also a foremost global promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals; giving wings to aspirations through the Sahara Foundation which coordinates the Group’s Corporate Citizenship interventions in education, health, capacity building, environmental protection and youth empowerment, among others.

http://www.sahara-group.com

More From This Author
Asharami Energy appoints Menkiti as COO to drive enhanced production target
Sahara Energy Geneva Appoints Mignot as Chief Finance Officer
Sahara Energy Geneva unfolds expansion drive, announces Guillebon's resignation
View All Stories From This Author