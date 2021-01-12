2020-2021 Statewide Assessment NSCAS Roster Workday – Recording and Presentation Now Available | Nebraska Department of Education

The 2020-2021 Statewide Assessment NSCAS Roster Workday was held on January 8. Recording of this training with NDE and SRS along with the PowerPoint presentation are now available on the ADVISER Google website under the NDE Resources tab. ADVISER Resources Google Site
This training is designed for district Data Stewards and District Assessment Contacts (DAC’s).
