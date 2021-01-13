Autotransfusion Devices Market to Reach USD 307.2 Million with 4.1% CAGR by 2027; Rising Adoption of Cell Salvage to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Autotransfusion Devices Market Research Report Are Haemonetics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.), LivaNova PLC (London, UK), Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Franklin Lakes, U.S.), Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autotransfusion devices market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of cell salvage as it is capable of lowering the requirement of allogeneic blood transfusion. This will also reduce the risk of adverse complications. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report. The report further states that the market size was USD 256.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 307.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

How Did We Create This Report?

We gathered information from various studies published by authentic organizations, such as the World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American College of Radiology, and Eurostat. At the same time, we conducted exclusive interviews with key stakeholders, such as sales managers, marketing managers, distributors, product managers, and research institutes.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/autotransfusion-devices-market-101899





Rising Shift towards Intraoperative & Postoperative Cell Salvage to Propel Growth

Nowadays people are rapidly shifting towards intraoperative & postoperative cell salvage to avoid major complications related to allogeneic transfusions. Also, the rising number of high-bleeding surgeries worldwide is set to accelerate the autotransfusion devices market growth in the near future. However, the high demand for minimally invasive surgeries globally because of their cost-effectiveness and ability to provide superior patient comfort may obstruct the demand for autotransfusion devices.

Cardiovascular Surgeries Segment to Dominate Fueled by Increasing Number of Procedures

Based on application, the cardiovascular surgeries segment earned 56.5% in terms of the autologous blood transfusion devices market share in 2019. It is expected to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing adoption of autotransfusion devices during such procedures. Besides, the rising number of cardiovascular procedures such as heart transplantations, cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and pacemaker implantations, valve replacement surgeries, and coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) would drive growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Stoked by Reduced Surgical Procedures

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to impact growth negatively by declining the number of surgical procedures. The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, for instance, mentioned that during the first quarter of 2020, in the U.S., there was an approximate drop of 40% in the number of STEMI procedures. But, in the 3rd and 4th quarters, the number of surgeries that are to be performed would grow in hospitals worldwide. It would slowly boost growth.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/autotransfusion-devices-market-101899





Development of Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, North America stood at USD 127.9 million in terms of revenue. The increasing usage of autotransfusion devices in orthopedic and cardiovascular surgeries is anticipated to aid growth in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is set to grow significantly stoked by the strong emphasis on the adoption of intraoperative and postoperative cell salvage techniques. In Asia Pacific, development of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, such as India and China would bolster growth.

Key Players Focus on Receiving FDA Approval to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for autotransfusion devices is consolidated with the presence of a very limited number of companies. Haemonetics Corporation and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA are considered to be major manufacturers. Some of the others are trying to gain a competitive edge by launching new autologous blood transfusion devices and by bagging FDA approvals. Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020 : ProCell Surgical Inc. unveiled its proprietary medical device called ProCell to automate the outdated and manual activity for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT) of surgical sponge-blood recovery.

: ProCell Surgical Inc. unveiled its proprietary medical device called ProCell to automate the outdated and manual activity for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT) of surgical sponge-blood recovery. July 2018: Medtronic bagged the FDA approval for its advanced autoLog IQ Autotransfusion System. It is an adaptable and easy autotransfusion system that is capable of providing high-quality blood products automatically.





Quick Buy - Autotransfusion Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101899





A list of all the renowned autotransfusion devices manufacturers operating in the market:

Haemonetics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

LivaNova PLC (London, UK)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries- Key Countries Number of Major Orthopedic Surgeries- Key Countries Number of Major Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries- Key Countries Contact Details of VP or C-level Officers of Market Players Impact of COVID-19 on Autotransfusion Devices Market

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Autotransfusion Systems Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems Dual-mode Autotransfusion Systems Consumables & Accessories



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Cardiovascular Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Neurological Surgeries Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospital Specialty Clinics & Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World







TOC Continued….!





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/autotransfusion-devices-market-101899





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/autotransfusion-devices-market-101899





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Share and Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Drug Delivery Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Route of Administration (Injectable, Nasal, Topical & Transdermal, Oral and Others), By Type (Conventional and Advanced), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Systems, and Consumables), By Modality (Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration {SCUF}, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration {CVVH}, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis {CVVHD}, and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration {CVVHDF}), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Contraceptive Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Male & Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal & Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors & Hospitals), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



