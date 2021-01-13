Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) CEO Open Letter on the State of The Company

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, CEO John V. Whitman Jr., talks openly about the State of the Company.



In my opinion being a responsible CEO of a public company is not simply about disclosing required financial information on a timely basis but informing shareholders, interested parties and prospective shareholders what progress the Company is making or has made in terms of fulfilling its business plan. The Company files quarterly and annual financial information disclosures with OTCMarkets.com. To view these filings please follow the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTHR/disclosure. For information about the Company that is not required in financial disclosures please continue reading.

We are an early revenue development stage Company. To standout above the others, we believe it is important to provide the public additional tools for which to assemble a clearer picture of the status of their Company and its prospects for success in the future. We are sharing analytics from our various websites, social media accounts that will provide critical data and trends of engagements by the public. These engagements or clicks tell management if the Company is successfully getting its message to its customers. The paragraphs below will provide the public with real data about their Company.

Since February 25, 2020, the Company has issued forty-four press releases prior to this one. These press releases have reached 40 countries to more than 6,800 media outlets. We have attained a total audience reach of 137,700,965. Total impressions have exceeded 1.89 million and more than 350,000 traditional and social media views. (These analytics were supplied by NewMediaWire on the evening of January 12, 2021). To find our most recent press release or to read past press releases you can visit Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, E*Trade, Ameritrade, OTCMarkets, MSN, CNBC, Business Insider, NASDAQ and all the other thousands of businesses that offer stock quotation or news services.

Twitter has been an amazing resource for us. Since February 25, 2020, the number of viewers is virtually impossible to determine, certainly in the millions, but we can provide the number of people who read our tweets and were motivated to a Call to Action. Hits generated from hashtags have been 20,377. Click throughs from affiliated networks 13,926. We received 6,319 email hits. People have clicked through to our LinkedIn page 12,501 times and our Facebook page 11,440 times. We own three Twitter handles and between the three we have over 18,500 followers.

GGToor.com/ website was launched in April 2020. That month we only had 8 visitors. We are pleased to announce we had 6,725 in November 2020 and 8,625 in December 2020. Since inception the site has enjoyed 29,710 impressions with 21,682 visitors who stayed an average of 4-minutes each. The number of followers and subscribers has grown to 1,552. Prior to November 2020 GGToor.com had no followers or subscribers. GGToor.com is averaging 338 registered players per online tournament; this is up from 19 registered players for our first tournament. Total hits to our website have been 246,522 with 161,612 from the United States, 11,071 from Great Britain, 9,322 coming from Canada, 5,626 coming from Germany. These four countries have made up 76% of our total hits with the remaining 24% coming from 75 other countries. What this tells us is we are truly building a Global Audience and a Global Following that based on current trends is growing by approximately 35% per month.

Twitch is the media which we use to broadcast our tournament events. Since we began running tournaments in May 2020, we have enjoyed a total of 14,215 viewers. We have 956 followers or subscribers. We do not have an average length of time each viewer stays watching or engaging with our broadcast but each averages 10-hours. Our Twitch channel has grown by 36% since August and we anticipate this growth model to continue in 2021.

Our Discord channel which only started in late September 2020 has enjoyed 10,686 message exchanges, 2,737 visitors, 1,365 subscribers or followers and has experienced growth averaging 25% per month.

Our common stock which trades under the symbol BTHR:US has traded 68,701,298 shares or an average daily volume of 534,855 (numbers pulled from Yahoo Finance at 2:22 pm Est on Tuesday, January 12, 2021). The Company has 121 shareholders of record. The Company has 937,500,000 common shares authorized with 78,210,271 issued and outstanding. The common shares held at DTC that are available to trade are only 16,394,537 (numbers pulled from OTCMarkets.com at 2:27 pm Est on January 12, 2021).

The quarter ended November 20, 2020 was the first time in the Company’s history it was able to report revenue. Although modest, sales of $4,579 for the period ended November 30, 2020, marks the beginning of concept to reality in just 7-short months. Management is delivering exactly what it promised the public it would deliver. Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is certainly making a splash across the entire globe and with the revenue tap turned on, we believe the growth in 2021 will be unprecedented. We are convinced GGToor.com will become a Global Leader in the eSports space.

We strive to be a very transparent Company. If shareholders, prospective shareholders or interested parties have questions, comments or concerns we want to hear from you. Please visit any of the links below to contact us. I want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout our journey and express my appreciation to all who will support our Company in the future. We are working for you!

John V. Whitman Jr., CEO/Chairman/President

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

