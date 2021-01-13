MEDIA ADVISORY: The Association for Mineral Exploration presents Remote Roundup 2021

Monday January 18 - Friday January 22, 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AME presents Remote Roundup 2021, the virtual debut of the annual AME Roundup conference, one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry, setting the trends in mineral exploration for the year.



Speakers include:

The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia

The Honourable Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

The Honourable Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relation s and Reconciliation

The Honourable Ravi Kahlon , Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

Ross Beaty, Chairman, Pan American Silver

Ephigenie Banaynal dela Cruz, Senior Director, Responsible Sourcing, Microsoft

David Elliott, Vice President and Director, Haywood Securities

Robert Friedland, Founder, Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines

Randy Smallwood, President & CEO, Wheaton Precious Metals

Schedule: https://roundup.amebc.ca/schedule-at-a-glance/

Speakers: https://roundup.amebc.ca/program/speakers/

Dates: Monday January 18 - Friday January 22, 2021

Times: 9am – 4pm PST daily

Join us from anywhere in the world!

For media passes:

Gabrielle Poirier

gabrielle.poirier@smithcom.ca

905-269-1127

For media inquiries:

Morgan Murphy

morgan.murphy@smithcom.ca

416-629-2143

Follow AME Roundup:

@AMEroundup on Twitter

@ameroundup on Instagram

ame -roundup on LinkedIn

#RemoteRoundup #AMERoundup2021

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbia.