Genasys Inc. Opens International Offices in Singapore and Dubai as Part of Regional Expansion

Company Adds Executives with Significant Regional Experience to Lead Sales Efforts

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced it has opened offices in Singapore and Dubai as part of the Company's ongoing regional expansion. The offices are staffed with business development professionals with extensive regional sales experience in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

“While the pandemic has severely impacted international business travel, in-person meetings and trade shows, it has significantly increased interest in mass notification solutions and LRAD® systems,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “To meet the growing demand in these regions, we have invested in experienced sales leaders to accelerate business development and work with representatives, resellers and prospective customers.”

Sean McKane is serving as Vice President of Business Development for Southeast Asia. Mr. McKane served as the Asia Pacific Sales Director for Federal Signal Corporation from 2008 – 2013 and 2015 - 2017 before accepting the same position with Vigilant Solutions (A Motorola Solutions Company). From 2013 – 2015, he was Country Manager for Eaton Corporation's Hazardous Area Communications division in Australia. Mr. McKane served as Sales Manager and National Sales Director from 2004 – 2008 for Australian telecom carriers Optus Uecomm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, and Allegro Networks Australia, respectively.

Peter Ayre is serving as Vice President of Business Development for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. Mr. Ayre served as Motorola Solution's Regional Sales Director in the Middle East from 2017 – 2020. His sales responsibilities included public safety voice and data solutions, Command & Control infrastructure and multiple Smart City solutions. Mr. Ayre previously served as Regional Sales Manager in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia regions for Harris Corporation from 2009 – 2017, where he was responsible for sales of tactical communications and public safety infrastructure, and C4i, ISR and border security networks.

“Establishing in-region offices is essential for the growth of Genasys' business initiatives throughout the world,” continued Mr. Danforth. “Additional international offices are planned.”

The Company also announced the appointment of Mauricio Tellez as Vice President of Business Development for Latin America. Mr. Tellez served as Regional Managing Director for L3 Harris Technologies/Communication Systems division in the Caribbean and Latin America from 2017 – 2019, Senior Regional Manager from 2007 – 2017, and Major Account Manager from 2004 – 2007. From 1996 – 2003, he served as Regional Director for Titan Corporation/Datron World Communications Division in Latin America and Europe.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Based in San Diego with additional offices in Madrid, Ottawa, Singapore and Dubai, Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

