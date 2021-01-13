DAXOR ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH L1 ENTERPRISES GOVERNMENT DISTRIBUTOR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations), announces today that it has signed a new distribution agreement with L1 Enterprises, a leading provider of medical equipment and supplies to the government marketplace including the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Daxor and L1 Enterprises will work together to provide Daxor’s BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analysis) diagnostic blood test (“BVA''), driving the use of BVA to help guide precise, individualized volume management in a wide variety of medical conditions including heart failure and critical care.



“Partnering with L1 Enterprises will help accelerate a much needed and valuable test to those who have served and continue to serve our country,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “Combining our sales and marketing efforts will facilitate awareness, adoption and integration of our BVA technology into standard of care, leading to better outcomes and quality of life for veterans.”

“L1 Enterprises is excited to join forces with Daxor,” said C. Toby Calvo, U.S. Naval Officer, CEO and President of L1 Enterprises. “Their clinically proven blood volume measurement technology will help to reduce mortality rates of our nation’s veterans and warfighters while providing significant cost savings for the Federal Government.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

About L1 Enterprises

Established in 2007, L1 Enterprises is a distributor of medical equipment and supplies to Federal Healthcare and Research Facilities across the country. As a verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, L1 represents gold standard manufacturers whose product lines support all healthcare disciplines. L1 Enterprises’ customers include but are not limited to the Department of Defense (all agencies), Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health, Indian Health Services, & National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.