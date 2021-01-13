Evoke Pharma Announces Positive Findings from GIMOTI™ Market Research Study

Healthcare practitioner survey indicates physicians’ awareness and intent to prescribe newly-launched product

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (“Evoke” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced positive findings from the first market research for GIMOTI following its launch during the fourth quarter of 2020.



During December 2020, Evoke through its marketing partner, EVERSANA, conducted an ATU (Awareness, Trial, and Usage) Study, a quantitative survey to measure physician awareness, trial, and product usage, for GIMOTI. Approximately 104 total physician responses were captured. Survey respondents were split into three groups drawn from the healthcare practitioner (HCP) community; “target” gastroenterologists currently being called on by the field sales force (n = 61), other “non-target” gastroenterologists (n = 19), and primary care physicians (PCPs) who are not currently targeted for messaging (n = 24). Areas of interest that were queried included initial and future potential prescribing trends, and how HCPs viewed the suitability of GIMOTI in certain gastroparesis patient populations.

Key Findings:

Indicated an intent to prescribe GIMOTI: 79% of target gastroenterologists. 89% of non-target gastroenterologists. 50% of PCPs.

Out of those target gastroenterologists indicating an intent to prescribe GIMOTI, 94% indicated GIMOTI would be “appropriate” to use in moderate to severe patients.

A majority of each of the target and non-target gastroenterologists noted they intend to prescribe GIMOTI for both new and existing gastroparesis patients.

Nineteen of all participating HCPs indicated that they have already written a prescription for GIMOTI. HCPs indicated that the primary driver for prescribing GIMOTI was patients being switched to GIMOTI due to lack of efficacy of current treatments.



“While only a little over 10 weeks into our commercial launch, and occurring coincident with the pandemic environment and a holiday period, we are pleased with the ATU findings as they provide further direction for our commercial team and demonstrate that the GIMOTI message is hitting home, both with targeted and non-targeted healthcare care providers,” commented David Gonyer, R.Ph., Evoke Pharma President and CEO.

“Patients with diabetic gastroparesis often do not attain suitable relief from symptoms with oral treatments. This may be due to erratic absorption of orally administered drugs related to delayed gastric emptying or from vomiting up oral medications. Unfortunately, all traditional outpatient treatments used to manage symptoms of this disease are oral. GIMOTI is administered nasally, bypassing the GI system, with direct bloodstream delivery via the nasal membrane. This avoids the problem of unpredictable stomach emptying,” stated Richard McCallum, MD, Division of Gastroenterology, Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. “I’ve been waiting for an alternative treatment like this for a long time. It is a major step forward in the treatment of gastroparesis and it will help many of my patients.”

“We are pleased with the ATU results and encouraged with recent feedback our 27 Gastroenterology Care Specialists are receiving from providers,” added Chris Quesenberry, Chief Commercial Officer. “The results of the market research follow the positive reception we are hearing from doctors who desire an alternative to existing oral therapies. They indicate that a nasal route of administration that bypasses the GI tract makes sense for this underserved patient population. In 2021, we will continue to build on the commercial launch of GIMOTI to increase awareness and ensure that patients and their providers have access to this important brand.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About Gimoti™ (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA

Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.

Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.

Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use.



GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:

Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates.

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (ChildPugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.

GIMOTI is contraindicated:

In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.

When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage, mechanical obstruction, or perforation).

In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.

In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.

In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.



Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include: Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery.

Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) for GIMOTI are: dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue.

These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. Call your doctor for medical advice about whether you should take GIMOTI and the possible risk factors and side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About EVERSANA Life Science Services, LLC

EVERSANA™ is a leading provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: potential future prescribing trends for GIMOTI based on this survey of HCPs or the Company’s marketing efforts; and Evoke’s commercialization plans, including its plans to increase awareness and access to GIMOTI. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; the results of the ATU survey may not predict prescribing trends by doctors or acceptance by patients, and are not intended to reflect or imply actual prescriptions or sales to date; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations, including through the EVERSANA line of credit which is subject to certain customary conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s business operations impairing the ability to commercialize GIMOTI and Evoke’s ability to generate any product revenue; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

