Cannabis Global Inc. CEO Discusses Comply Bag™ and 2021 Outlook in New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies. Among other topics, the interview highlights Cannabis Global’s HempYouCanFeel™ product line, the technology behind the Comply Bag™ and how the Company plans to take advantage of the current cannabis climate in America here in 2021.



Tabatabaei tells SCV’s Stuart Smith about the growing line of products and offerings that include IP exposure, cannabis delivery exposure, cannabis processing exposure and a set of consumer and commercial oriented products. Tabatabaei also discusses several of Cannabis Global’s successes achieved in the challenging environment of 2020.

Cannabis Global has issued updates with its largest shareholder, Marijuana Company of America (OTC PINK:MCOA), regarding their plans to address the rapidly expanding national market.

“We see national legalization on the horizon. We feel it will be likely via congressional action sometime during 2021. This should open the national market for cannabis which we have integrated into our overall strategic plan,” Tabatabaei states in the interview.



The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/january-interview-cannabis-global-cbgl/.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

