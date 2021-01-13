Debunking Blue Monday stunt after a year of sadness: Hope Tuesday

/EIN News/ -- Serendipity Survey by Bromwich+Smith shows pandemic positives can prevail



TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the country braces for a winter of continued lockdowns and an uncertain year ahead, a new national survey focuses on some much-needed positives and puts to bed the idea that there is a formulaic day for sadness, known as Blue Monday.

The Serendipity Survey by Licenced Insolvency Trustees, Bromwich+Smith, is set to counter the annual narrative of Blue Monday, which is not only based on pseudo-science (suggesting it is the most depressing day of the year) but has been under attack by its own author, who now campaigns against the idea of Blue Monday via his Twitter using the hashtag #StopBlueMonday.

The idea of Blue Monday originated in a 2005 travel company press release and has become part of the media narrative every January. But after a year of sadness and dozens of real Blue Mondays since the pandemic began, Bromwich+Smith felt it was the wrong sentiment and decided to seek out some pandemic positives through a survey of Canadians. The Serendipity Survey is being used to highlight Bromwich+Smith’s own day to counter-program Blue Monday – Hope Tuesday.

Hope over despair: Canadians valuing life at a slower pace and being alone

In the survey, 1520 Canadians were asked, “looking back, what were some surprisingly positive consequences, if any, that came out of COVID?” and the top answer was “I’ve taken life at a slower pace.” Meanwhile, three-in-10 (29%) have re-inspired their hobbies such as cooking, reading and art, while an almost equal number have been fortunate to save money (28%). “Gained a new perspective on life” (27%) was next, followed by “[the pandemic] brought me closer to my family” (22%) and “I’ve become more comfortable being by myself” (18%). Finally, eight per cent said COVID “allowed me to reset my life or make a career change that I always feared.”

The survey provides several glimmers of hope amid any seasonal sadness or overall pandemic fatigue. While on the negative side of the ledger, one-in-four Canadians (23%) felt there were no positives to come out of COVID, the majority of Canadians have been able to glean some good.

“We cannot forget all of those who have struggled with health, lost their lives or had loved ones die as a result of COVID,” said Shawn Stack, Vice-President of Insolvency Practice, Bromwich+Smith. “The phrase ‘it’s darkest before the dawn’ is extremely apt as we tumble headfirst into our second pandemic winter, reminding us to seek hope even in the worst circumstances.”

Despite women being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, they are still somewhat likely to put a positive spin on COVID. Here are some standout findings by gender:

One-in-three women (32%) have been re-energized by their hobbies versus one-in-four men (24%)

One-in-five women (20%) have become more comfortable with their own company.

Three-in-10 men (29%) have gained a new perspective on life because of COVID compared to one-in-four women (25%)



Younger Canadians are significantly more likely to have saved money than older Canadians since the pandemic began. One-in-three (34%) 18-34-year-olds have saved money compared to one-in-four (26%) of those aged 35 and older.

Hope Tuesday and The Serendipity Survey comes on the heels of Bromwich+Smith’s year-end study, Good Riddance 2020, that focused on renewed hope and addressed the top positive things Canadians planned to do after vaccine rollout and a normalization of life. It found people are more focused on what matters in life and what brings more meaning.

“January is a tough time and COVID restrictions are heightening people’s challenges, but there are still things to be thankful for and positive actions to carry forward into the rest of the year,” said Stack.

“Hope without a plan is a problem akin to a ship without a rudder. For folks who are dreading opening their credit card bills following the holidays, it’s important remember there are professionals for financial and debt advice who are just a phone-call away to help them restructure.”

The full results of The Serendipity Survey are available through the contacts below.

About the Serendipity Survey by Bromwich+Smith

From December 18 to December 20, 2020 an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,520 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The sample was balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About Bromwich+Smith

Bromwich+Smith, our dedicated team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and Debt Relief Specialists are committed to rebuilding our clients’ worth, while helping relieve the overwhelming financial and emotional burden they are experiencing. Beyond our clients’ financial wellbeing, Bromwich+Smith strives to restore the personal wellbeing and self-confidence of every client. Whether it’s through a consumer proposal, bankruptcy, counselling or budgeting, our clients trust us to work with them to find customized solutions to make them whole again. With offices in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, Bromwich+Smith helps thousands of Canadians each year rebuild their worth. Bromwich+Smith’s Debt Relief Specialists are available for an initial consultation by phone at 1-855-884-9243 or via www.bromwichandsmith.com .

For further information: To arrange an interview with Shawn Stack, Vice President at Browmich+Smith, please contact:

Dana Sharman

MAVERICK Public Relations

danas@wearemaverick.com

1-705-878-6493