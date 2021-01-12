Updated with Video Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Providence Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 1800 Block of Providence Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:37 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/iJGh3lekQ0w

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.