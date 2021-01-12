Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 700 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:46 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen this video: https://youtu.be/k1O78TQPkkE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.