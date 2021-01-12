Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 6900 Block of Maple Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the 6900 block of Maple Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:05 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/CAW2tWPMhhc

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.