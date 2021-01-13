Sightline Payments Partners with Boyd Gaming and Aristocrat Technologies to Deploy Cashless Wagering Platform at Blue Chip Casino Resort in Indiana

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightline Payments, leader in cashless gaming and betting solutions, today announced it has partnered with Boyd Gaming and Aristocrat Technologies to serve as the patron’s funding solution for the new cashless gaming offering at its Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana.



The new jointly developed experience represents a true, end-to-end digital cashless ecosystem. Patrons of Blue Chip Casino will be able to load funds electronically from a personal account of their choice, after which they can then safely and securely use the digital cash to make wagers directly on their favorite slot machines. When done, any funds left on the slot machine can be optionally transferred back to their Digital Wallet to be used at another game in the casino. In future phases the solution will be expanded to include table games, restaurants, and a host of other amenities at Blue Chip.

“Building on our partnership with Sightline and Aristocrat, we are proud to introduce a solution that has been designed from the ground-up to give our guests an unmatched cashless experience offering convenience, safety, and security,” said Blake Rampmaier, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Boyd Gaming.

Recently, the American Gaming Association (AGA) conducted research that shows consumers desire for digital payment options given pandemic-related health concerns:

59 percent of past-year casino visitors are less likely to use cash in their everyday lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic

57 percent of past-year casino visitors report the option for digital or contactless payments on the casino floor is important to them because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Through the partnership between Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat Technologies and Sightline Payments, Blue Chip Casino can now offer an integrated state-of-the-art cashless digital payment solution with robust customer loyalty.

“Sightline thanks Boyd Gaming for its vision and congratulates Blue Chip and Aristocrat on this launch,” said Joe Pappano, Chief Executive Officer of Sightline. “A mobile-centric payments ecosystem that works across all channels and verticals is the future of all regulated gaming in the United States.”

Over the coming months, pending regulatory approvals, Boyd intends to expand these capabilities to its patrons nationwide and extend the utility of the ecosystem to all patron-facing touchpoints.

“At Aristocrat we believe in creating exceptional customer experiences and we are deeply grateful to Boyd in entrusting us to create such an experience for their patrons. This collaboration between Boyd Gaming, Sightline Payments and Aristocrat Technology will serve as a blueprint for the path forward for the industry,” said Cath Burns, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Solutions for Aristocrat.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline was founded in 2010 and awarded Deloitte's prestigious Technology Fast 500TM in 2019. The company is leading the way in gaming to build the first truly cashless ecosystem with its flagship solution, Play+. Named "Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year", Play+ allows consumers a cashless and seamless mobile commerce experience for hospitality and gaming, including online, mobile, on-premise slots, table games, and sports. The Play+ digital platform is embraced by integrated casino resorts, sports betting and lottery platforms, including the largest and most well-recognized casino resort and sports betting brands in the world. Sightline is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at https://sightlinepayments.com/.

