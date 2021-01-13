CAA North & East Ontario Appoints Marianne Matichuk to Board of Directors.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAA North & East Ontario (CAANEO) is announcing the appointment of Greater Sudbury resident Marianne Matichuk to its board of directors. The auto club provides more than 300,000 Members in the north and east Ontario region with emergency roadside service and savings through the CAA Rewards loyalty program; in addition to automotive, insurance and travel products and services.



CAANEO is part of a larger federation of eight CAA Clubs across Canada committed to providing exceptional service to more than six million members coast-to-coast; as well as advocating on issues of concern including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection.

“Working with the dedicated team at CAANEO is truly an honour and a privilege,” says Matichuk. “I look forward to making a difference in the communities that the Club serves, and ensuring exceptional service to all of our Members.”



Matichuk has over 30 years of health and safety, political and business experience in several roles including the first elected female and former Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury and inaugural Chief Administrative Officer of the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH).



She is a business graduate from Cambrian College, holds CRSP, CHSC, Certified Lead Auditor designations, as well as a Certified Nutrition Manager. Her integrity and balanced leadership led her to continue her inspirational work in health and safety and government relations as the Principal Consultant of M. Matichuk & Associates.

She currently serves as Chair of the Workplace Safety & Prevention Services Ontario and Board Governor of the Canadian Registered Safety Professionals; and is a Past-President of Business & Professional Women Greater Sudbury, as well as a past board member on several local charities and boards.

For her work, Marianne has received the Leadership Award of Merit from Health and Safety Ontario, Greater Sudbury Police Services Award of Appreciation, Huntington University Award of Merit and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for her service to Greater Sudbury and to all of Canada.

“We’re all very excited about Marianne’s appointment,” says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAANEO. “Her expertise in health and safety confirms that she truly understands the challenges and opportunities we have as a safety-focused organization. We see many opportunities ahead.”



