Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Companies Are Investing In Technological Developments For Better Treatment Options

Technological advancements augment the dialysis equipment market globally. The companies in the dialysis devices market are focusing on technological developments to improve the accessibility of the dialysis treatment to patients. For instance, in January 2019, Fresenius Medical Care launched 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in emerging markets. This machine is aimed to improve accessibility to life-sustaining dialysis treatment for patients in emerging markets who are living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Also in October 2019, Fresenius Medical Care won a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough nod for clot-preventing dialysis device. This device aims to prevent blood clotting without the use of blood thinner medication. According to the global dialysis devices and equipment market report, such technological advancements are expected to drive the dialysis instruments market.

The global dialysis devices and equipment market declined from $16.53 billion in 2019 to $13.29 billion in 2020 at a rate of -19.6%. The decline was mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 and reach $19.59 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $21.93 billion in 2025, and $29.01 billion in 2030.

The dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented by product into hemodialysis devices, peritoneal devices, consumables, and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). The consumables market was the largest segment of the dialysis devices and equipment segmented by product, accounting for 64.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the peritoneal dialysis devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dialysis devices and equipment segmented by product, at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2023.

