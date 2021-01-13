Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Will Reach USD 9,476.1 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [195+ Pages] research report; the global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market in 2019 was approximately USD 3,390.2 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9,476.1 Million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Hearst Communications Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Nonclinical Homecare Software Market By Application (Agency Systems, Telehealth Systems, Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, EVV (Electronic visit verification) and Others) For Private Home Care Agency, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care, and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

According to the research study, the global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market was estimated at USD 3,390.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9,476.1 Million by 2026. The global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Home Health Care software is management software that is designed specifically for the home health care industry. Only registered medical workers can provide home health care service for adults and seniors post-hospital stay. Non-Clinical Home health care software organizes and manages care providers’ skills, capabilities, and credentials to efficiently match the right provider to the right client. Non-Clinical Home health care software coordinates business operations and processes—like scheduling appointments, client/caregiver coordination, and documentation of health records and visits—to centralize workflow for efficiency, transparency, and adherence to regulation. Home health care software’s functionalities integrate with human resources, payroll, time tracking, and business intelligence software.

The market is driven by growth due to increasing usage of software adoption, which is a viable solution that curtails healthcare costs. In addition, increasing chronic disorder coupled aging population across the world is considered as the secondary driven factor across the world. Furthermore, a shortage of Medical professionals also helps in booming the non-clinical Homecare software market. Security risk followed by high maintained risk is the major restraining factor affecting the growth of the market. Government role coupled with technological advancement may consider as the big futuristic opportunities for the growth of this market. Managing COVID 19, a viral disorder is considered one of the major factors improving the growth of the market.

Top Market Players

Some of the most important market players in the global Nonclinical Homecare Software market are McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Netsmart Technologies, Inc., Kinnser Software, Inc.., Develus Systems Inc., ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC, CareVoyant Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Thornberry Ltd., NXGN Management, LLC and Others.

In Application type, the market is classified into four type’s Agency Systems, Telehealth Systems, Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, EVV (Electronic visit verification), and others. The Agency Systems dominates the global nonclinical homecare software market. The domination will remain the same within the forecasted periods. EVV Segment occupies a small share but growing at a fast growth rate within the forecasted period.

Based on End-Users, the market is fragmented into four types: Private Home Care Agencies, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care, and Others. Private Home Care Agency was the leading end-user segment in 2019 and accounted for 38% of the market share, owing to the huge demand from this segment. The same segment will grow at the highest CAGR within the forecasted year. Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers also categories one the attractive segment for this market due to increasing cases of addiction in young age adult.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Nonclinical Homecare Software sector. Key strategic developments in the Nonclinical Homecare Software market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Nonclinical Homecare Software market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Nonclinical Homecare Software market is estimated to develop with a healthy CAGR in upcoming years. The vital sign has wide applications that lead to the growth of the industry. COVID 19 Break out is considered one of the major opportunities for the market.

The global Nonclinical Homecare Software market has been segmented on the basis of product, Source application, and end-users. Based on application the market is segmented Agency Systems, Telehealth Systems, Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, EVV (Electronic visit verification), and Others. Based on end-users the market is segmented into the Private Home Care Agency, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care, and Others.

Browse the full “Nonclinical Homecare Software Market By Application (Agency Systems, Telehealth Systems, Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, EVV (Electronic visit verification) and Others) For Private Home Care Agency, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nonclinical-homecare-software-market-by-application-agency-systems-1300

In terms of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In America, particularly the U.S. acquires an abundant market share in the year 2019. The aging Population, chronic disorder, shortage of medical professionals are the major factors attributed to the regional growth. In Europe, especially the Western European countries like Germany, France, the UK is expected to remain the second most profit-generating region over the forecast period.

The taxonomy of the Nonclinical Homecare Software Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market: Application type Segment Analysis

Agency Systems

Non-Clinical Health Management Systems

Telehealth Systems

EVV (Electronic visit verification)

Other

Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Private Home Care Agency

Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers

Hospice Care

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global Non-Clinical Homecare Software market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 14.1%.

It was established through primary research that the global Non-Clinical Homecare Software market was valued at around USD 3,390.1 Million in 2019.

The “Agency System” category, on the basis of Application segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

On the basis of End-Users segmentation, the “Private Home Care Agency” category was the most attractive segment for the global Non Clinical Homecare Software market.

Based on the region, North America was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

