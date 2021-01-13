Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% From 2020 With COVID-19 Impact – Meticulous Research® Analysis

Optoelectronics Market by Device (LEDs, Sensors), Device Material (Gallium Nitride, Indium Phosphide), Application (Measurement, Communication, Lighting), End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and Geography-Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest publication, titled “Optoelectronics Market by Device (LEDs, Sensors), Device Material (Gallium Nitride, Indium Phosphide), Application (Measurement, Communication, Lighting), End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and Geography-Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the optoelectronics market will grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $ 77.9 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5153

Optoelectronics is a fast-emerging technology that is finding wide applications across almost every industry vertical. Optoelectronics technology offers superior performance with high beam quality and low energy consumption, at minimal costs due to which the technology has become increasingly important across automotive, telecommunications, residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The growth of the optoelectronics market is mainly attributed to the factors such as the growing adoption of smart consumer electronics devices, the increasing demand for optical solutions in the healthcare and automotive industries, and the rising need for durable, low power consuming components. However, high initial costs associated with manufacturing and fabrication are expected to hamper the market growth. The market seeks growth opportunities from the proliferation of IIoT solutions, advancements in Li-Fi technology, and innovations in optoelectronic devices.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on device type (LEDs [general LEDs, UV LEDs, and OLEDs], sensors [phototransistors, photodiodes, photo relays, image sensors {CMOS image sensors, CCD image sensors, and hybrid image sensors}, optical sensors, and UV sensors], infrared components [detectors, transceivers, and emitters], optocouplers, photovoltaic cells/solar cells, displays, and others), device material (gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, gallium phosphide, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, and indium phosphide), application (lighting, security & surveillance, communication, measurement, displays, and others), end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, food & beverage, energy & utilities, residential, industrial, commercial, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5153

Based on device type, the optoelectronics market has been segmented into LED, sensors, infrared components, optocouplers, photovoltaic cells, displays, and others, such as optical fiber, solid-state relays, and laser diodes. The sensors segment is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The image sensors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment among sensors in the optoelectronics market. CMOS sensor technology enables the capturing of high-resolution images at high speeds in consumer, industrial, and machine-vision applications. Also, CMOS sensors are highly sensitive and consume low power. Thus, the proliferation of machine vision applications and the growing demand for advanced camera technologies is expected to drive the demand for image sensors further.

Based on device material, the optoelectronics market has been segmented into gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, gallium phosphide, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, and indium phosphide. The silicon carbide (SiC) segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high breakdown field strength and thermal conductivity of SiC, which help in achieving enhanced efficiency.

By application, the optoelectronics market has been segmented into lighting, security & surveillance, communication, measurement, displays, and other applications, such as infotainment, spectrometry, and scanning. The measurement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing adoption of IoT and machine vision technology and the need for precise measurements across various other application areas.

Quick Buy – Optoelectronics Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/18334169

By end-user, the overall optoelectronics market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, food & beverage, energy & utilities, residential, industrial, commercial, and others, such as media & entertainment, retail, and government. Consumer electronics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing market penetration of smart consumer devices and the high focus on advancements in display and camera technologies featured in consumer electronics devices.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is expected to command the largest share of the global optoelectronics market, followed by North America and Europe. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also witnessing considerable growth in the adoption of optoelectronics technology due to wide application areas. The major share of the Asia-Pacific market is mainly attributed to the presence of key players in the region. APAC is a semiconductor manufacturing hub, and the growing healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industries in the region are expected to further propel the demand for optoelectronic components in the region.

The report also provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographic presence of some of the key players in this market, including Rohm Co., Ltd (Japan), Renesas (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Osram Licht AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), TT Electronics (U.K.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Broadcom (U.S.), and Texas Instruments (U.S.) among others. The key players are focused on both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the optoelectronics market. The companies are investing heavily in research & development activities to widen their product portfolios. The key players are also focused on offering innovative products with advanced capabilities to cater to wide application areas.

The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the optoelectronics market. The market witnessed a sudden dip due to the lockdown imposed, leading to disruptions in supply chains and trade restrictions. Moreover, as the market slowly and steadily opened up with relaxations in the lockdown, a demand-supply gap was witnessed due to the shutting down of production facilities and halted manufacturing operations. However, the market is expected to gain traction by 2021, with manufacturing facilities gradually resuming operations at full capacity to cater to the growing demand across several industry verticals.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/optoelectronics-market-5153

Scope of the Report:

Optoelectronics Market, by Device

LEDs General LEDs UV LEDs OLEDs

Sensors Phototransistors Photodiodes Photo Relays Image Sensors CMOS Image Sensors CCD Image Sensors Hybrid Image Sensors Optical Sensors UV Sensors

Infrared Components Detectors Transceivers Emitters

Optocouplers

Photovoltaic Cells/Solar Cells

Displays

Others

Optoelectronics Market, by Device Material

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Gallium Phosphide

Silicon Germanium

Silicon Carbide

Indium Phosphide

Optoelectronics Market, by Application

Lighting

Security & Surveillance

Communication

Measurement

Displays

Others

Optoelectronics Market, by End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Energy & Utilities

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Optoelectronics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5153

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Interactive Displays Market by Product (Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Interactive Whiteboards, Interactive Kiosks, Interactive Video Walls), Panel Size, Technology, End User (Retail, Healthcare, Corporate and Government, Education, Hospitality), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/interactive-display-market-5125/

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPUs, MCUs, DSPs), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military and Civil Aerospace)—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/semiconductor-and-circuit-manufacturing-market-5092/

Digital Signage Market by Product (Videowalls, Kiosks, Menu Boards and Billboards) Component (Hardware (LCD, LED and OLED)), Services), Application, Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare)—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-signage-market-5090/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to detail. With meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research®

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/328/optoelectronics-market-2027

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research®) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com