Eternal Wallet: The New Revolution in Currency Exchange and Overseas Remittance

Currency exchange and overseas remittance has traditionally been a headache, with hidden costs and long waits. Now, one company aims to change it all.

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those who have used or experienced currency exchange and/or overseas remittance with traditional methods such as bank transfers, international wire sending, we believe many have felt unsatisfied with the service they received — “If there was only a way to send more money, more efficiently…”Atom Solutions Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred as Atom Solutions), has conceived, developed, and realized what could be a revolution in currency exchange and overseas remittance, with Eternal Wallet.Behind the development of Eternal Wallet“To give overseas remittance users a better deal, and make the procedure more convenient.” — Eternal Wallet was born out of such a concept.With traditional overseas remittance methods, there exist many issues:- Due to the significant costs of exchange spread added to the sending rate, the received amount ultimately decreases;- Various fees such as the exchange fees, intermediary bank fees, etc. are incurred;- At longest, it can take up to several days for transactions to be processedTo solve these issues, Eternal Wallet brainstormed and developed a new system with the following objectives:- Minimize the exchange spread, and increase the received amount compared to our rivals;- Fees per transaction are just 5 U.S. cents;- Processing the transaction is done within a matter of secondsThrough this, by combining a multitude of functions and ideas, we have succeeded in realizing a world-beating overseas remittance service of higher value and more convenience than any other in the world.Exclusive Campaign Held!To celebrate the commencing of services of the cryptocurrency management platform “Eternal Wallet”, Atom Solutions Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred as Atom Solutions) has launched a Demo Trade Contest from Jan. 11th, 2021.This is a prime and accelerated opportunity to try out one of the biggest features of our new wallet, the “highest receivable amount on currency exchanges”.Moreover, to those canny users who manage to achieve ranking in the upper places, we have allocated generous prizes worth up to $2 million!- For those who have used or experienced overseas remittance with rival competitors, and are fed up with the endless complications;- For those considering currency exchange and/or overseas remittance;- For those interested and intrigued by the latest developments in FinTech;- For those confident in their skills as a securities or forex traderBeginning with those applicable but not limited to such individuals, we truly welcome each one of you to take part in our competition!Contest Outlines:- Period: Monday, Jan. 11th, 11:11 AM to Wednesday, Feb. 10th, 12:00 PM, 2021 (all UTC time)- Participation fee: Free- Limit on participants: 1 million contestants- Prize №1: At the end of the contest, the top 100 contestants with the highest profits will be rewarded with 10,000 TTT each!- Prize №2: At the end of the contest, users who have successfully raised their total balance by 10% will be given 1 TTT each! (※1 TTT = 0.80$ at current rates)※Note: Residents of Japan are not eligible to participate in this campaign.- For more details on the contest, please view the website below:URL: https://bit.ly/2KOMHUd About Atom SolutionsAtom Solutions places its greatest mission on providing the world’s most affordable overseas remittance.We have in our sights not only Japan, not only the continent of Asia but nations of the entire globe.In the future, we aim to expand our availability worldwide, along with improving our usability and delivering the best customer service for our users.Website: https://www.atom-solutions.jp/en/