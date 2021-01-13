Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

January 13, 2021

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person was killed late Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 11 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a crash at eastbound US Route 50, west of MD Route 704 (Martin Luther King Jr. Highway) in Lanham, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a black 2005 Ford E-350 was traveling east on US Route 50. For unknown reasons, the Ford left the travel portion of the road, continued onto the slow shoulder and struck the rear of a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was parked at that location.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Carlos Chavez, 47, of Clinton, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County EMS personnel. Eastbound US Route 50 was partially closed for approximately 2 ½ hours following the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the lane closures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

