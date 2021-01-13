12.7% CAGR for Global AC DC Power Adapter Market Will Reach USD 1,854 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [185+ Pages] research report; the global AC DC Power Adapter Market in 2019 was approximately USD 830 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,854 million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are B&K Precision Corporation Delta Electronics, Inc., ETA-USA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd AMETEK and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “AC DC Power Adapter Market By Application (Home Appliances, Computers & Laptops, Mobile Phones & Wearable, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Products, and Others),) and By Region Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

The Global AC DC Power Adapter Market Is Powered by Economic Development, Growth of Consumer Electronics, Rising Investment in Research and Development in IoT applications.

AC DC power adapter is an external power supply that converts ac power to the dc which can be used by dc gadgets. These are used by devices that cannot run by standard supply which is mostly in AC. These devices are not able to derive voltage and power from the mains supply therefore they require external circuitry to derive useful power. Devices with no power supply and the ones powered by a chargeable battery, both use ac dc adapters. Conventional adapters step down the voltage and convert it to dc and are supplied to the device. Conventional adapters step down the mains voltage to the required level and convert it to dc and supply it to devices. The use of adapters allows portability of the device without bulky components and the same device can be powered from 120 VAC or 230 VAC mains, vehicle, or aircraft battery by using a different adapter. Another advantage of these designs can be increased safety; since the hazardous 120 or 240-volt mains power is transformed to a lower, safer voltage at the wall outlet, and the appliance that is handled by the user is powered by this lower voltage.

It is observed that the world over the number of connected devices is increasing exponentially, it is projected that number of IoT devices will be 43 billion in 2023 which is approximately thrice the level of 2018. Technological advancement in IoT will lead to the easier implementation of IoT solutions, opening the doors for a variety of applications. Most of the beneficiaries of these developments will be small and medium enterprises. This rise in IoT applications will demand low power ac dc power adapters. These adapters should be low power, as only a few watts are needed. It should also be small; to meet the space constraints of IoT sensor and RF modem solutions which are compact. It should also be able to cope with a wide variation in load current, as the IoT node switches from active to sleep mode. Though smartphone shipments are fallen due to COVID 19 abnormality it is likely to pick up as the smartphone market is not saturated yet. High demand for smartphones will induce a high demand for ac dc adapters. Recent developments like GaN adapter are also increasing the demand for adapters as they provide high power.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top companies in the AC DC power adapters market contain B&K Precision CorporationDelta Electronics, Inc., ETA-USA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd AMETEK, Keysight Technologies, TDK Lambda, Chroma ATE, Good Will Instrument, Rohde & Schwarz, and B&K Precision, MEAN WELL, Tektronix, Matsusada Precision, Kikusui Electronics, and Itech Electronic.

The demand for AC DC Power Adapters is expected to be driven by the rising of consumer electronics and smartphones. Increasing demand for smartphones globally will primarily drive the consumer electronics market during the forecast period. The growth rate in demand can be attributed to advancements in product features such as powerful camera systems, high-resolution displays, and fingerprint scanners along with affordable mobile data services in various regions. Consistently declining prices of the latest version of smartphones is increasing the number of users in developing regions at a robust rate. The escalating number of users along with a higher replacement cycle of existing smartphones will contribute to the global consumer electronics market. This heavy demand will drive the market of ac dc power adapter market.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the AC DC Power Adapter sector. Key strategic developments in the AC DC Power Adapter market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the AC DC Power Adapter market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global AC DC Power Adapter market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. With a massive rise in the demand for Media and Entertainment, Construction is likely to act as a key driver of the global AC DC Power Adapter market.

The AC DC Power Adapter market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the AC DC Power Adapter industry by practically splitting the market into the basis of different, applications, industry end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

In terms of geography, the North American region is seen as a major growth area in the ac dc power adapters market owing to high demand for consumer electronics and IoT devices. Similarly, the European region will also be a major market with respect to the adapter market owing to high investment in smart technology devices. Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow due to high demand from the emerging middle-class population.

The taxonomy of the AC DC Power Adapter market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global AC DC Power Adapter Market: Application Analysis

Home Appliances

Computers & Laptops

Mobile Phones & Wearables

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Products

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

Increased demand for GaN adapter due to fast charging capacity.

The rising middle-class population is expected to increase the demand for the consumer electronics market

Development of research and development in fast charging is expected to drive the market economy.

Key Recommendations from Analysts

The rising demand for IoT devices will increase the demand for adapters suitable for IoT devices.

North America region is anticipated to a larger share of the ac dc power adapter market in the upcoming years.

Increasing shipments of the smartphone are likely to drive the adapter market in the forecast period.

