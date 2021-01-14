Western Europe Accounts For The Largest Share Of The Facilities Support Services Market

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Western Europe was the largest region in the global facilities support services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 29% of the global facilities support services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global facilities support services market. Other regions covered in the market are Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East.

The facilities support services market consists of sales of facilities support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide operating staff to perform a combination of support services within a client's facilities. Examples of facilities support services include janitorial, maintenance, trash disposal, guard and security, mail routing, reception, laundry, and related services to support operations within facilities. The global facilities support services market is segmented by type into maintenance services, security & guard services, reception services, other facilities support services and by mode into online and offline.

The global facilities support services market is expected to grow from $155.26 billion in 2020 to $170.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The facilities maintenance market size is expected to reach $235.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

